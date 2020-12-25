Police investigate murder of Vidalia teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A death in Vidalia is now being investigated as a murder.
Vidalia police say officers were called to the 300 block of Everett Street at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Workers demolishing a home found a body.
Officials say they have tentatively identified that body as 17-year-old Zyuan Ceasar, but they’re waiting on confirmation from the GBI crime lab.
Ceasar was first reported missing on December 17th.
If you have any information, please contact police.
