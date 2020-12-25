Storm damage crashes family’s holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was far from a silent night on Christmas Eve in Savannah with all of the storms rolling through, and it crashed one family’s holiday plans.
“The wind was blowing real, real bad, and then it was just like a boom,” Jazmine Bennett explained.
A tree came crashing into the Bennett’s home around 6:30 P.M. Christmas Eve as they were getting ready to cook a family dinner.
It’s not the holiday they were hoping for.
“It’s hurtful to me because of the kids, because it’s a day before Christmas, and we got to find a whole place for them,” Bennett said. “I’m speechless, because I’ve been going through so much this year.”
Bennett said their four children were taken in by different family members who had room for them, having to spend the holidays apart while their parents made plans.
That’s the only thing that’s hurting me, because they not used to that,” she added.
2020 has been especially tough on this family.
One of their daughters had multiple brain surgeries over the summer for a brain tumor, and has another one coming up.
Bennett said she’s especially grateful no one was hurt, and that her son wasn’t in his room, which took the most damage.
“I’m real thankful that nothing happened to them, and we still living, so that’s the only thing that matters.”
They had been in the home in the Parkwood neighborhood for 11 years, and making arrangements for themselves and their belongings has been difficult due to the holidays.
They’re hoping to get moved within the next week or so.
The power was out as the tree took a powerline down with it, but they were able to safely get into the home and grab some belongings and secure the home until they can make further arrangements.
