Trinity United Methodist hands out hot meals to Savannah’s homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Some homeless people in Savannah got a hot meal and some gifts Friday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church’s annual Christmas breakfast.
Things look a little different due to COVID-19 but the pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church says they were determined to still give away these free hot meals on Christmas morning.
Volunteers at Trinity United Methodist made a few hundred breakfast meals and gave out coffee, gift cards, masks and hand sanatizer to Savannah’s homeless on Christmas day.
It’s their 12th annual Christmas Breakfast and the pastor says they didn’t want to break tradition this year so they switch some things up.
Normally, they would serve breakfast in their fellowship hall but instead made the food to go style and installed plexi class for servers, and required masks.
Pastor Ben Gosden says volunteers have been working for weeks to put this together and wanted to keep the tradition alive.
“We pivoted this year like many of us have had to learn to pivot. We’re doing to go food and giving it away but I think first and foremost this is who we are and even in a crazy year like 2020m you don’t lose who you are and who God calls you to be.”
All of the leftover meals from this morning will be going over to the Baptist Center on Weaton Street
