Savannah’s first ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ celebrates unity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, but it was also the start of an effort to showcase Savannah’s African-American restaurants, art, and culture.
City leaders, artists and business owners are coming together for Kwanzaa Krawl, a seven-night event that aims to generate some much-needed revenue many missed out on during the pandemic. The celebration will be held at a different African-American-owned business in Savannah each night.
“Kwanzaa is about a family gathering,” says cultural historian Dr. Amir Toure. “That is the family of all of us. Of all the people, of African people and people who are not African.”
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter wanted to pull people together during Kwanzaa, so the idea of the ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ quickly came to be. Several people hopped on board, including seven African-American restaurants, nonprofits, and artists.
“We need to come together and pull together as one,” Dr. Toure said.
Unity is the first of the seven principles. Dr. Toure says it’s a great principle to kick off the “Krawl”. Restaurant owners Lillian and Arthur Williams say being able to host one of the nights is a great opportunity.
“When the community supports us, they’re not just supporting the business,” the couple said. “There are faces and families behind the businesses.”
Odyssey 2.0 Restaurant and Lounge opened up in March and closed within just one week of business. Dr. Toure says the goal of the “Krawl” is to help some black-owned businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
“It’s about us looking at one another, celebrating one another and applauding one another and supporting one another,” said Dr. Toure.
Local artists’ had their artwork auctioned off throughout the night and every night a specific nonprofit will get some of the proceeds.
“For you to be able to develop and do anything of greatness, of success, you gotta have elements of unity right there,” Dr. Toure said.
The restaurant owners say they’re happy to get some exposure while celebrating their roots and lighting the first night’s candle.
“It feels like love is among us,” said Lillian Williams. “It feels like oh my goodness. We need each other, we can support each other.”
