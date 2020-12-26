Widespread hard freeze forecast Saturday night, Sunday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good evening! A chilly, sunny afternoon is, quickly, giving way to a cold and dry evening across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Current temperatures are in the low to mid-40s at 6 p.m. and are forecast to dip into the mid to upper 30s by 8 p.m. and will be below freezing in most areas away from the immediate beach before midnight.
A hard freeze is expected all the way to I-95 and a light freeze is possible along the island and beach. A gradual warming trend begins Sunday afternoon with sunshine and peak temperatures in the mid-50s in Savannah. The day will be chilly, but great for anyone with outdoor plans.
Another frost or inland light freeze is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.
A weak cold front replenishes cool air Tuesday followed by a bigger, mid-week, warming trend ahead of the next rain-maker and bigger cool down Wednesday through Friday morning.
It’ll turn much cooler, again, next weekend.
Enjoy your evening,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.