Ga. DPH reports more than 2,900+ new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,968 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, Dec. 27.
This brings the total to 543,707 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. At least 9,714 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state. 5 new deaths were reported on Sunday.
The below graphic of positive cases in each Ga. county is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
The following chart showcases a rolling 7-day average of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District and for counties with 50 or more cases. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.
The following graph shows the percentage of positive tests collected by the Coastal Health District beginning May 31.
According to the Coastal Health District, “Evaluating the percentage of positive test results can give you a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19. Regardless of how many people you test, if a higher percentage are testing positive, that could be an indicator that the outbreak is worsening, and vice versa.”
The following charts depicts daily hospitalized COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Chatham, Glynn, and Camden counties. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.
The graph below, provided by the Coastal Health District, shows confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths arranged by age group in the district. The numbers are cumulative and include cases and deaths in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties
The graph will be updated weekly.
If you want to find a testing site near you, please click here for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s list of testing sites.
