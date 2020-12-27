Ga. Southern taps Doug Ruse as offensive coordinator

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern’s head football coach Chad Lunsford says that Doug Ruse will fill the role of offensive coordinator for the Eagles during 2021. Ruse had been working as the interim play-caller during the 2020 year.
“I’m excited to announce Doug Ruse as our offensive coordinator,” Lunsford said. “Doug was given a hard task during the season to take over as offensive coordinator and help us finish out the season and I think he did an awesome job in a short amount of time. His efforts culminated in a decisive R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl victory a few days ago. Doug understands Georgia Southern and understands what the offense here needs to look like. I am looking forward to seeing him install his offense this offseason and get us to the level of winning Sun Belt Championships consistently. Doug, his wife Sandy, and their family are a great fit for our program and our university. I’m happy for them to continue to be a part of us in this role and here’s to a whole lot of GATA in 2021!”
Ruse served as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern in 2014 and 2015. Ruse’s offense averaged 37.7 points a game during those two seasons.
“I’m very excited, as well as very grateful, for the opportunity to once again serve as offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern,” Ruse said. “I appreciate Coach Lunsford’s trust in me to direct this offense and I am thrilled about the direction and potential we can see moving forward. I look forward to getting back to work as we build off the momentum gained in these last three games. Hail Southern!”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.