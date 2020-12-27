Ga. Southern taps Doug Ruse as offensive coordinator

“I’m excited to announce Doug Ruse as our offensive coordinator,” Lunsford said. “Doug was given a hard task during the season to take over as offensive coordinator and help us finish out the season and I think he did an awesome job in a short amount of time. His efforts culminated in a decisive R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl victory a few days ago. Doug understands Georgia Southern and understands what the offense here needs to look like. I am looking forward to seeing him install his offense this offseason and get us to the level of winning Sun Belt Championships consistently. Doug, his wife Sandy, and their family are a great fit for our program and our university. I’m happy for them to continue to be a part of us in this role and here’s to a whole lot of GATA in 2021!”