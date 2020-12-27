Jamie’s Sunday WX Forecast 12-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’re enjoying a lovely day, and it won’t be as cold tonight as previous nights. It’ll be clear, dry and chilly with temperatures near 40 at 9pm.
Daybreak Monday 36° with some cities like Statesboro and Sylvania making it down to 31° with islands beginning their day around 40°. Some shallow fog in the morning but otherwise sunny. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon as a dry cold front approaches from the west, with highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: 42/64 and breezy, north/northeast wind at 15mph and mostly sunny.
Wednesday: 46/66 and coastal trough will try to bring some rain as far inland as the I-95. The chance of rain is 30%, so islands will see more clouds than say Portal or Springfield or Pembroke.
New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy with highs near 70° and 40% chance of showers. Midnight may be wet but mild with temps near 60°.
The latest model runs have come in slower with the next major cold front on New Year’s Day. It now looks like the cold front will likely not move through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until late Friday afternoon/evening, watch for changes in the high temperatures on New Year’s; right now it looks to be 70°.
MARINE: Monday: winds 5-10kt, Seas 2-3 ft.
