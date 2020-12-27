Savannah/Hilton Head Int’l Airport now accepting old Christmas trees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While most people will be coming to the airport to drop off their relatives who stayed over the holidays, others will be coming to drop off their old Christmas trees.
The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport is once again participating in Keep Georgia Beautiful’s “Bring One for the Chipper.”
Over the next few weeks, the airport will take your Christmas tree and give it a second life.
Candace Carpenter, Marketing Manager for the Savannah Airport Commission, says you can follow the signs to the airport’s recycling lot located on Aggett Drive.
“Make sure you remove all the wires, ornaments, lighting, anything like that from the tree so we can make sure that the chipper keeps running,” Carpenter said.
According to the airport, over the last few years, crews have turned the trees into mulch which has been used for a number of different eco-friendly projects on the airport’s 3600 acres.
“We will use it in our flower beds or sometimes we will put the trees into our ponds for our wildlife habitats, so we will be happy to take your trees.”
The airport is also accepting your wrapping paper and cardboard boxes for recycling, but asks that you keep other trash at home.
“Make sure it’s paper or cardboard. No food products or anything like that, because once it’s contaminated, it can’t be recycled.”
The airport will continue to take old trees until January 9. For more information click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.