S.C. reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Christmas Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there were 4,370 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Christmas Day, the highest single day total for the state since the pandemic began.
DHEC reported results from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Sunday morning.
The agency reported 2,550 confirmed cases and 27 probable cases, along with 14 confirmed deaths and one probable death for Christmas Eve. But Christmas Day’s report included 4,370 newly-confirmed cases and no probable cases; with 14 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths under investigation.
As of Christmas Day, this brought the total number of confirmed cases to 273,659 and the total number of probable cases to 22,520. DHEC says the death toll of confirmed cases reached 4,764 while the total number of probable deaths stands at 391.
Friday’s testing data included the results of 18,600 tests with a total percent-positive rate of 23.5%
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
