Beaufort Memorial Hospital begins vaccinating first responders

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort Memorial Hospital has given 300 vaccines so far and the chief medical officer says they’re on track to give another 300 or more this week. The hospital started vaccinating first responders on Monday
Beaufort Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Gambla says they were happy to include first responders in this first phase and many have already taken advantage of it.
The City of Beaufort Fire Chief Reece Bertholf and Police Chief Dale McDorman say getting the vaccine was important for them to do as leaders in the community. Both chiefs say they anticipate 75 percent of their departments to participate in getting vaccinated and so far they’ve had some already get the vaccine. Chief Bertholf says he knew he wanted to get the vaccine when he was eligible to further protect himself and the community.
”It’s probably one of the biggest days in our journey through the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Bertholf. “It was very exciting for me, as a public safety professional and leader in our community, to take the vaccine today as a step in the right direction to seeing our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Chief McDorman says he and his department have taken the time to learn about the vaccine. He says while the vaccine is their choice he’s encouraged them to consider it and he’s had a great response so far.
“You have to do what you have to do to save somebody’s life or to deal with the public,” said McDorman. “The vaccine is obviously not going to be an end-all for us there are too many unknowns, can we still carry it? But it gives us some piece of mind to know that we may be protected.”
While many first responders here are taking advantage of the vaccine, both chiefs say their departments will keep taking precautions to serve the community in the safest way.
