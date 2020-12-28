Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will push through the area today and stall to our south. We won’t see any rain but our temps will drop a degree or two tomorrow. High pressure builds in Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temps. The stalled front works north as a warm front Wednesday. This will bring warmer temps, more clouds and a slight chance for showers. Our forecast gets a little uncertain Thursday through the weekend. Low pressure will move westward across the central US. Right now it looks like a cold front will move through the area Friday. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Showers and storms are expected. Low pressure may develop to our south and move along the front to our east. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into Sunday. Again, the forecast remains very uncertain and changes are possible so stay tuned for updates all week.