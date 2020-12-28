Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will push through the area today and stall to our south. We won’t see any rain but our temps will drop a degree or two tomorrow. High pressure builds in Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temps. The stalled front works north as a warm front Wednesday. This will bring warmer temps, more clouds and a slight chance for showers. Our forecast gets a little uncertain Thursday through the weekend. Low pressure will move westward across the central US. Right now it looks like a cold front will move through the area Friday. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Showers and storms are expected. Low pressure may develop to our south and move along the front to our east. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into Sunday. Again, the forecast remains very uncertain and changes are possible so stay tuned for updates all week.
Today will be sunny, highs 58-66.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 39-46.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs 58-64.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms early, lows near 60.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
Today: NE winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: N winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft.
Tuesday: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas at 2-3 ft.
