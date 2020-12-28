First female Ogeechee Circuit district attorney sworn in Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two oaths of office Monday afternoon in Statesboro made history for the region.
District Attorney Daphne Totten says this position has been her goal since coming to the prosecutor’s office almost 20 years ago.
Totten stood with her husband and daughter on the courthouse steps and took the oath from Bulloch County Probate Judge Lorna DeLoach. Totten has been with the DA’s office the past 17 years and ran unopposed for the seat in November.
She’s been the acting district attorney since Richard Mallard retired earlier this Fall. She’s the first woman to hold the office but says she doesn’t think about it as much as others because she’s been serving in the role much of the fall.
She says prosecuting cases isn’t a male-only profession anymore.
“A lot of women practice law these days. If you enter the courtroom these days, it looks a lot different than it did 20 years ago when I started,” Totten said.
The ceremony also included Kathryn Findley sworn in as Bulloch County’s State Court solicitor, the first woman to hold that position, too.
