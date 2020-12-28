Food truck provides first responders with lunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local food truck worked with P23 Labs to provide lunch to first responders on Monday.
P23 Labs is local laboratory that serves the Savannah community. They were the first lab in the US to receive an emergency use authorization for their at-home COVID-19 test kit.
Every first responder who dined at the food truck, Philly Flava, received a coupon for that free at home COVID-19 test kit.
The partnership with P23 Labs was meant to spread joy and thank first responders for all they’ve done during the pandemic.
“First responders are doing a lot, they’ve been active since the beginning, they haven’t taken a break nonstop. So, we said what can we do to give back? We’re big on giving back so we’re just doing as much as we can to say thank you,” P23 Labs Chief Operating Officer Trena Weeks said.
COVID-19 precautions as well as social distancing were enforced.
