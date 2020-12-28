Health officials expect COVID testing demand to remain high

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health officials in coastal Georgia have seen a rising demand in COVID-19 testing in recent weeks because of the holiday season and travel.
With Christmas happening over the weekend, they don’t expect that demand to change.
Chatham County Health Department Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin says they are already beginning to see an increase in testing.
“All of our bookings today and tomorrow are booked. We do have openings for testing available on Wednesday and Thursday. but we have solidly, solidly booked over 560 people for today and tomorrow,” Dr. Rustin says. “We are seeing the demand. Mondays are typically our busiest time anyway, but Tuesday, tomorrow, we’re booked solid.”
Chatham County saw the highest testing totals since late July two weeks ago, with 2,390 tests administered between Dec. 14-20.
With many returning from family holiday gatherings, health officials are encouraging those who traveled and participated in events to get tested. But Dr. Rustin recommends not doing it immediately due to COVID-19′s incubation period.
“If they start having symptoms that are potentially COVID related symptoms, they should consider getting tested immediately,” Dr. Rustin says. “But if they’re not having any symptoms, I would not recommend getting tested until about seven days after they were at the event or participated in holiday gatherings. That gives you enough incubation time that if you are exposed, you’re likely to test positive.”
The Savannah Civic Center testing site will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day, but will reopen Saturday morning. To schedule an appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visiting: https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/
