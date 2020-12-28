Monday: Cold start, milder afternoon under sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We’re beginning the day cold with temperatures in the low to mid-30s, under a mostly clear sky. Under just a few clouds, the temperature warms to near 60° by noon and peaks in the mid to upper 60s in some areas south of the Altamaha River and low to mid-60s further north.
This evening will be cool, but not as cold, with temperatures in the 50s cooling into the 40s and inland upper 30s overnight. Tuesday afternoon tops-out a few degrees cooler than this afternoon, behind a very weak cold front.
Clouds and a strong onshore flow, get-going Wednesday. Wednesday is the first day with a chance of rain in the extended forecast. Scattered rain and unseasonably warm weather dominate the Thursday and Frida forecasts.
At some point rain is going to become more widespread, but exact timing remains uncertain. The chance of rain appears to remain greatest Saturday as a cold front approaches, though, some rain may linger into Sunday. It’s a complicated late-week and weekend local forecast that hinges on the timing and path of a storm system well to our west.
Stay tuned. We’ll keep you updated.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
