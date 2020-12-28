Police chase leads to manhunt after crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia State Patrol is searching for one person Monday morning after a chase last night.
It started when police in Pooler tried pulling over a car for speeding on I-95 just before midnight.
GSP took over the chase when the driver got on I-16.
The driver crashed near the 37th Street connector exit when a trooper performed a pit maneuver.
The suspect then ran off.
Police and State Patrol are still looking for the driver.
If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers.
