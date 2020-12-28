S.C. reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd-highest percent-positive since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,540 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, the day after reporting the single-highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Monday’s report also included 29 probable cases, 18 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 275,285 and the total number of probable cases to 22,765. DHEC says the death toll of confirmed cases reached 4,782 while the total number of probable deaths stands at 391.
Monday’s report included the results of 5,397 with a percent positive of 28.5%, the highest percent-positive rate reported this month and the second-highest listed since DHEC began providing the measure.
The highest single day percent-positive rate, 32.6%, was reported on Oct. 3, according to DHEC records.
DHEC’s Christmas Day report included 4,370 newly-confirmed cases, the highest single-day total of new cases reported since the pandemic began in March.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
