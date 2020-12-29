Bulloch County dealing with recent rise in COVID-19 cases

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County had begun to see fewer new COVID-19 cases per day, even zero new cases a couple of days, before this rise.
Community leaders say they somewhat expected the increase in cases over the past few weeks. But they’re continuing to urge people to follow health guidelines to bring those numbers back down.
Back on Nov. 25, the county had reported 3,028 cases and 33 deaths. Since then, it’s jumped more than 600 cases and three confirmed deaths. They anticipated more cases as people traveled and gathered for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“When it gets colder, we tend to go inside and that’s where the virus tends to be able to spread more rapidly,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
City and county leaders say they’ll continue to ask people to social distance, wear masks around other people and wash their hands to cut down the spread. They’re asking people to avoid New Years’ parties this year.
“They will only enhance the probability that you may get infected, not know it, and take that infection to a vulnerable person,” Mayor McCollar said.
While hospital doctors and staffs have begun getting vaccinations, community leaders urge people to continue using masks - whether it’s the type they’re distributing or others - to protect themselves and others around them.
Both say they will continue to urge people to follow the guidelines to protect themselves until the vaccine can start to do its work.
