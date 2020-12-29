COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in Chatham County

“To get that COVID 115, it’s going to require two things one is opening up the beds that we haven’t used and then if the med surge census stays high, which it is right now, the normal pneumonias that are coming in here the surgical patients we may have to look at modifying the private room policy on the med surge side which will be a little bit of and adjustment for all of us. But the good news is we’ve got a plan that we could do that if it all had to happen,” Hinchey said.