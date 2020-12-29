COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The second highest day for hospitalizations in Chatham County since back in August was recorded Monday, Dec. 28.
Three local hospitals had 122 COVID patients, and they don’t see that number dropping anytime soon.
The St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System has 71 COVID patients on Tuesday. According to CEO Paul Hinchey, that’s a number they’ve watched jump by about 10 beds per month. And frankly, they are preparing for it to keep increasing.
“We’re preparing for the absolutely worst case scenario and we hope that we are dead wrong,” Hinchey said.
Right now, there are meeting rooms that have been converted to patient care areas in case they are needed for a high COVID patient count. The health system is prepared to care for 115 COVID patients if needed.
“To get that COVID 115, it’s going to require two things one is opening up the beds that we haven’t used and then if the med surge census stays high, which it is right now, the normal pneumonias that are coming in here the surgical patients we may have to look at modifying the private room policy on the med surge side which will be a little bit of and adjustment for all of us. But the good news is we’ve got a plan that we could do that if it all had to happen,” Hinchey said.
Hinchey says in the beginning, COVID patients were hospitalized for about 14 days. But now with more knowledge, research, and treatment options, that’s decreased to about 10 days.
He says they are venting fewer patients, seeing less morbidity, and have a great supply of PPE but one challenge remains - staffing.
“Staffing is tight right now. One of the reasons it’s tight is because unlike march or April of last year we were only treating infectious disease patients because all the elective surgeries had shut down and those med surge nurses were redeployed over into the COVID unit that’s not happening right now. You’ve got a full med surge hospital and your thermometer on the COVID unit is going up staffing is a challenge,” Hinchey said.
Hinchey says they did bring in contracted nurses to help them and even hired nurses fresh out of college which will help them as they continue to battle the pandemic. He says the vaccine is light through these tough times, and the second dose is coming next week for the first round of their health care workers.
Hinchey hopes to have everyone vaccine within about a month.
