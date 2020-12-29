Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will push further south today and stall in north Florida. High pressure builds in with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temps. The stalled front works north as a warm front Wednesday. This will bring warmer temps, more clouds and a slight chance for showers. Our forecast gets a little uncertain Thursday through the weekend. Low pressure will move eastward into the central US. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. The front will slow down but bring showers with possible storms Friday. Right now it looks like a cold front will move through the area Saturday. Low pressure may develop to our south and move along the front to our east. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into Sunday. Again, the forecast remains very uncertain and changes are possible so stay tuned for updates all week.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 62-66.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers late, lows 43-50.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and possible storms. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
Smalls Craft Advisory from 7pm this evening through Wednesday morning. Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-4 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 4-5 ft.
Wednesday: E winds at 10-15 kts, seas at 3-5 ft.
