Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will push further south today and stall in north Florida. High pressure builds in with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temps. The stalled front works north as a warm front Wednesday. This will bring warmer temps, more clouds and a slight chance for showers. Our forecast gets a little uncertain Thursday through the weekend. Low pressure will move eastward into the central US. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. The front will slow down but bring showers with possible storms Friday. Right now it looks like a cold front will move through the area Saturday. Low pressure may develop to our south and move along the front to our east. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into Sunday. Again, the forecast remains very uncertain and changes are possible so stay tuned for updates all week.