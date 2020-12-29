Hilton Head Fire Department continues donation collection for charity

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Fire Department is nearing the end of their food collection for the charity called Deep Well, and they say they have been shocked at the turnout but hope for just a little bit more.
The fire department decorates Fire Station 3 every single year. This year, they decided since they had so many people driving through, they should do some good. They set up a donation center.
Every day, cars that drive-through to see the Christmas lights can come drop off donations.
The department said since Thanksgiving they have had more than 5,000 cars drive through to see the lights. And many of them stop and donate a few non-perishable items to help those in need.
Deep Well is a local nonprofit that anyone who needs help on Hilton Head can go to. The fire department says so far, they’ve been successful.
They take a truck full of food to Deep Well’s donation center nearly every day. They were worried things might slow down after the holidays, but so far people are still coming through
“We deliver usually once a day, except for on the weekends, to Deep Well so they have a constant supply and we are not getting too much here. And I mean, yesterday was probably 30 bags of food, not so many gifts because Christmas is over, but I know the food is very much needed and we are just trying to do a little bit for the community to help out,” Deputy Fire Marshal Russel Rogers said.
The donation box will be set up as long as the Christmas lights are. So, that means you have until New Year’s Day to get your donations in to Fire Station 3 on the island.
