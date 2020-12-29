New Year’s Eve Celebration to Benefit Savannah Center for Blind & Low Vision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening this Thursday, you can celebrate the end of 2020 and help a great cause.
ForSight Eye Care is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration including live music, food and a raffle. Those raffle items will range from glasses and sunglasses to gift certificates to local businesses.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. Both of the non-profit’s main fundraisers were canceled or rescheduled this year in response to the pandemic. Doctor Erika Morrow owns ForSight, which is hosting the event. She says she refers many of her patients to the center and wanted to do something to help give back.
The celebration lasts from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on December 31.
If you attend the outdoor event in person, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
However, if you prefer, you can attend virtually by purchasing a raffle ticket online and bidding from home.
Tickets cost $10. You can purchase a ticket at the door or by making a donation here.
