One person arrested after crash on US 17 in S.C.
(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | December 29, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 8:01 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday evening on US 17.

According to a trooper at the scene, a vehicle traveling southbound made an illegal U-turn and struck another vehicle going northbound. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper at the scene also confirmed one person was arrested and is facing possible charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

