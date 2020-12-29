One person arrested after crash on US 17 in S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday evening on US 17.
According to a trooper at the scene, a vehicle traveling southbound made an illegal U-turn and struck another vehicle going northbound. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The trooper at the scene also confirmed one person was arrested and is facing possible charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
