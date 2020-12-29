Swearing in ceremony held for new Evans County sheriff

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an historic day in Evans County.
Mac Edwards becomes only the 13th sheriff in Evans County history, but the third from within his family.
He took his oath of office from Probate Judge Darin McCoy. The judge noted they’d moved the ceremony outdoors - a first in county history - due to COVID-19.
Edwards had worked in nearby communities in law enforcement but came back here almost four years ago as a deputy as long time sheriff, Randall Tippins, prepared to retire.
“We’re still a small enough community that most people here helped raise me. So, I think the biggest challenges are keeping up and communication...communication with everybody,” Edwards said.
Edwards oversaw his deputies and jailers receive their oath as well.
Edward’s great-great grandfather was sheriff in the 1930′s and died while in office. They appointed his daughter, Edwards’ great-grandmother to finish the term. She ran and won a term of her own as the first female sheriff in Georgia.
He says it’s almost like it’s in his blood.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.