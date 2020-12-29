Tuesday: More clouds ahead of a few Wednesday showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a few more clouds than yesterday morning, temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The wind is very light, so, there isn’t much of a wind chilly.
Dress in layers this morning, a coat for out-the-door and a light jacket for the rest of the day. The temperature warms into the lower 60s by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid and upper 60s. A couple spots may near 70°.
There will be a few more clouds around today and, tonight, the chance of rain starts to increase. Spotty rain dominates the Wednesday forecast and Friday is a First Alert Weather Day; some severe weather is possible.
A band of rain and storms may sweep through Friday evening as a cold front approaches.
Rain may linger into Saturday before a drier, clearer weather pattern develops as colder air filters in Sunday into early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.