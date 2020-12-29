XCEL Strategies brings training to you with new mobile unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For many trade industries, the message right now is the same.
“We are experiencing a crisis,” says Roto-Rooter Plumbers owner Sherry Daniel.
“It’s hard to find good help,” adds Adam Bolton of Bolton Air.
“It’s a phenomenal industry but it’s an aging industry,” said Chat Howard of Sandpiper Supply.
A shortage of skilled workers.
“If we don’t do something about it the nation is in trouble,” says Daniel.
One issue standing in the way.
“We would bring in high schoolers and they’d have to bus in. You know, people would miss the bus, or the bus would break down. So, they lose that time and it’s only maybe an hour or so a day,” said Bolton.
Getting students to their training.
An issue Jay Thompson and XCEL Strategies hopes to fix, with this, “we are launching our mobile training unit for MEP, mechanical, electrical, plumbing.”
Bringing the training to them, wherever they might be.
“We’re going to public schools, we’re going to private schools, we’re going to churches and other organizations in our community to train young people in the trades,” said Thompson.
Certainly, welcome news for some of XCEL’s partners.
“When he came to me and said he had an interest in starting a trade training trailer I was excited,” said Howard.
“I was so excited when I found out about XCEL,” added Daniel.
Inside this trailer is four multi-functional workstations where students can partner up to practice a variety of skills, from HVAC to construction, plumbing and electrical.
Training them to fill crucial roles and settle into a career that is built to withstand just about anything.
“Throughout the pandemic there has been a need for trades people. The work has been strong and there’s a need for people to jump into the industry and learn it,” Howard says.
Plus, you may even enjoy it.
“I think it’s fun! Get on an excavator and run one, it’s a hoot!” Said Daniel.
At the end of the day Thompson believes this trailer is the blueprint for something incredible down the road.
“We’re building the future of our community, that’s how we see it.”
This is the third mobile training unit from XCEL Strategies.
The first was for construction and the second for automotive. They’re hoping to launch a fourth soon that would help train for a career in logistics.
