Bluffton Police investigating after shots fired at house on Simmonsville Road

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a home on Simmonsville Road.
According to police, unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds at the house on Wednesday morning.
Police say the residents were home at the time, but no one was injured.
Officers believe this case is an isolated, targeted incident.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please call Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at 843-540-5724.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.