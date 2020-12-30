Chatham County hospitals reflect on 2020’s impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It can be difficult to process the cards 2020 dealt us. COVID-19 dominated our lives and that’s most evident for health care workers.
Those we spoke with say it was a year of adapting and planning to what coronavirus brought our way.
“2020′s been a long year,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. “I think for everybody and for healthcare workers. I think it’s been especially long because we have been sort of living in this pandemic at the ground level and working through the constant change both of information and how we take care of patients and the different stresses that come with.”
It was March 20th when Chatham County saw it’s first COVID-19 case, a day that changed everything.
“It’s not a one day hurricane, this has been nine months of a daily hurricane,” said Paul Hinchey, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System. “In order for one to survive that psychologically, financially, you have to adapt to it you have to morph to it and you have to try to figure it out.”
That’s exactly what local hospitals did. They restricted visitations, canceled surgeries and more as they studied the new infectious disease and how to handle it. From scarce personal protective equipment, to no treatment options a lot has changed over the past nine months.
“We’re in a much better place than we were at the beginning of this pandemic,” explained Dr. Thacker. “Both in access to testing, reliability of testing as well as treatment options both for those that aren’t admitted to the hospital as well as those that are. And with that, we’ve seen that we really have driven down the mortality rate or death rate from this illness.”
While it’s been a difficult year, leaders at Memorial and St. Joseph’s/Candler are hopeful better days are ahead. They feel we’ve learned a lot through the pandemic and need to remember it for the year ahead.
“The future is going to be bright,” said Hinchey. “I think this is a very serious rough spot for all of us and I think there are going to be things in our personal life and our business life that are not going to go back the way it was. We’re going to be re-engineered ourselves and our companies that we work for are going to be re-engineered.”
Though the year is ending, our battle against COVID-19 is not. Just 15 days after the first vaccine was given in Chatham County healthcare leaders say they are hopeful for the future, but we must persist until a majority of our population is vaccinated in 2021.
