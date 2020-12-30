Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Winds off the Atlantic will bring plenty of clouds today with some showers. A warm front works north of the area by tonight. This will bring warmer temps, more clouds and keep a slight chance for showers. Our forecast gets a little uncertain Friday through Saturday. Low pressure will move eastward into the central US. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. The front will slow down but bring showers with possible storms Friday night. Right now it looks like a cold front will move through the area Saturday. Low pressure may develop to our south and move along the front to our east. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into early Sunday and rain may be heavy at times. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Again, the forecast remains very uncertain and changes are possible so stay tuned for updates all week.