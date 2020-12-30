Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Winds off the Atlantic will bring plenty of clouds today with some showers. A warm front works north of the area by tonight. This will bring warmer temps, more clouds and keep a slight chance for showers. Our forecast gets a little uncertain Friday through Saturday. Low pressure will move eastward into the central US. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. The front will slow down but bring showers with possible storms Friday night. Right now it looks like a cold front will move through the area Saturday. Low pressure may develop to our south and move along the front to our east. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into early Sunday and rain may be heavy at times. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Again, the forecast remains very uncertain and changes are possible so stay tuned for updates all week.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 64-68.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers late, lows 54-58.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and possible storms. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows near in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs near 60.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the lows 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts becoming SE at 10-15 kts, seas 3-5 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 10, seas 3-4 ft.
Thursday: S winds at 5-15 kts, seas at 3-4 ft.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.