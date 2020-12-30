DHEC expanding COVID-19 testing in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - South Carolina health officials are expanding testing opportunities in Beaufort County.
Beaufort County has now reached 9,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
“County wise those have been slightly higher than other counties. Which is not unusual for larger populated areas,” DHEC Public Health Director Taylor Lee said.
As a result, the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control is moving resources back to expanding testing opportunities.
“So, you are seeing more testing opportunities in being expanded in areas that there have been more cases.”
If you are planning on getting tested through DHEC in Beaufort County, the advantage is, you don’t have to go inside, you go up to the health center, register to let them know you’re here and then you can pull up and wait for your test.
“As resources are available, we will offer as many sites as frequently as we can.”
Lee also says It was important they had testing opportunities this week after the holiday weekend.
“When you have holidays like we’ve just been through and that we are going to be going through even with New Year’s, people still tend to congregate.”
They say in the next few weeks they are expecting a third surge. Which is why they will continue to schedule testing events in Beaufort County.
If you do decide to get tested, appointments are preferred, and you can find more options on DHEC’s website.
