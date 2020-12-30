Fence Art Project artists hang work on construction fencing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drive down Savannah’s Bull Street, you’ll notice construction sites that have been transformed into works of art.
The Fence Art Project was created from the successful Starland Mural Project, which added creative, colorful life to the sides of buildings in the area.
Now, the work of ten artists hangs over construction fencing at two different project sites along the Bull Street corridor: The Matadora and Starland Village.
The artists used the theme “Building Together”.
“All of our pieces are so different, so we really wanted to each tell our story of how we all think we can build together, especially during this time. So, this was a great project to kind of beautify the construction sites,” artist Naekeisha Jones said.
“It’s been a joy working with our sponsors and the city of Savannah for their help investing in local artists to make this whole project happen a big part of this is to give artists here in Savannah a project to work on and to compensate them for that work and producing something can be enjoyed by everybody in the public,” Fence Art Project Director Clinton Edminster said.
Once the construction fences come down and the projects are finished, the artwork will be divided up among the three major sponsors of the project.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.