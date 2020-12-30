Foundation giving back to local kids in need

“I have not had a problem working with anybody, ever. Cause we keep it moving, keep it real, and we stay focused on what the real issues are, and it’s about the children, it’s about their future, and it’s about making sure they’re educated, motivated, and productive citizens, and I don’t ever have to read that out because it’s true and it’s coming from right here. I love what I do, they love what they do, and we know how to make a dollar holler,” she said.