Foundation giving back to local kids in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many families breathing a little easier after Wednesday night thanks to a partnership between a local foundation and an area supermarket.
The Red and White in Savannah donated food to the LB4 & After foundation earlier this month. It raises awareness in Savannah about education, crime, and poverty. It was formed after the loss of the founders son, Lawrence Bryan, due to an act of violence.
His mother Linda Wilder-Bryan says they distributed around 300 bags of food Wednesday.
“I have not had a problem working with anybody, ever. Cause we keep it moving, keep it real, and we stay focused on what the real issues are, and it’s about the children, it’s about their future, and it’s about making sure they’re educated, motivated, and productive citizens, and I don’t ever have to read that out because it’s true and it’s coming from right here. I love what I do, they love what they do, and we know how to make a dollar holler,” she said.
This is the 5th year Red and White has donated to the project.
