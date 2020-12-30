Get Out and Vote rally held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Get Out and Vote rally was held Wednesday afternoon at Bethel AME Church.
The rally was held to encourage voters in Chatham County and around the area to participate in next week’s runoff election.
Senator Lester Jackson co-hosted the nonpartisan rally along with the Freedom Creek Foundation.
We talked to Senator Jackson about why this election is so important.
“This runoff election is so critical for Georgia. But not just for Georgia. It’s so critical for this whole country that we have great candidates, great senators in office. When need the President to have a team that he can work with. So we just want everyone to participate in the voting process,” Sen. Jackson said.
Thursday is the last day for in-person early voting.
