Liberty Regional Medical Center employees receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Right now, there are two COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for use in the United States.
In Liberty County, Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville received its shipment of the Moderna vaccine last week.
The medical center received 300 doses and has been administering it to staff at the hospital and workers and residents at the facility’s nursing home since Monday. More than 20 people now vaccinated.
The chief of medical staff says, so far, only mild reactions similar to when getting the flu vaccine.
“A little bit of arm tenderness, swelling occasionally, maybe a mild fever,” said Dr. Christina McCain.
Dr. Vijia George received the shot on Monday.
“Getting that shot gave me goosebumps,” Dr. Georgia said.
Saying it’s been an emotional few days for her.
“What people that are healthy and walking around and doing their daily stuff see, is not what we see. What we see is the worst end of it,” Dr. George said.
Dr. George says the COVID-19 vaccine is just the start of the end of the pandemic. She encourages anyone, who can take the vaccine, to do so.
“We still have to have herd immunity, which means the majority of us have to be able to not spread the disease so that the minority that could catch it could play safe and just be alive.”
Liberty Regional is continuing to follow CDC guidelines on the vaccine’s phased rollout, but they don’t know when exactly it will be available to the public.
