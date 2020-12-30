Local businesses reflect on the year, looking forward to 2021

In Savannah, businesses in the Starland District are looking back on the year.
They say they’ve learned a lot about themselves, how to adapt to the circumstances, and are looking forward to 2021.
As 2020 comes to an end, businesses are reflecting on a year like no other.
The owner of Starlandia Supply says they were preparing for a spectacular year and were caught off guard by the pandemic.
“We’ve had to completely re-invent in order to make it this far,” said Starlandia Supply Owner and Founder Clinton Edminister.
Edminister says they closed for a couple of months then slowly began to reopen. Since then, they’ve put many safety precautions in place like requiring masks and spreading people apart.
Edminster says this year, they not only learned how to cut costs and spend less but also how resilient they are.
”We’ve got some amazing employees amazing and customers as well,” said he said. “We’ve got some amazing customers as well and their ability to sort of change and work with us as we work through all of this has been paramount to our success that we’ve had here at the store.”
Just a few blocks away, the Starland Yard also closed for a couple of months and canceled many events this year. Since reopening, they’re requiring masks, limiting capacity, and only allowing groups up to 8 people to sit together.
The Assistant General Manager says staff worked diligently to keep everyone safe.
”They’ve all been so great and having to navigate through all these difficult times and helping us to keep these regulations in place to keep our guests and themselves safe,” said Assistant General Manager Stacey Weatherly. “So they were a huge help.”
Weatherly says they’re looking forward to 2021 and hopefully hosting more events next year.
“I think going into 2021, we’re going to go in guns-a-blazing and make sure everyone still stays safe so that we can all be profitable and live our best life in 2021,” she said.
Starland Yard will be open an additional hour on New Year’s Eve with performances from local bands and a free champagne toast. They’ll also be open on New Year’s Day.
