Memorial Health’s trauma center sees 67% increase in alcohol-related accidents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. It’s impacted so many different aspects of our lives and brought trauma to some.
Memorial Health’s trauma center is seeing an increase in penetrating injuries and motor vehicle accidents involving alcohol. That has them on high alert this week with New Year festivities.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, drug and alcohol use has been on the rise; and so too, have motor vehicle crashes.
From January 2019 to November of 2020, Memorial Health’s level one trauma center has seen a 67 percent increase in alcohol related accidents. A sobering statistic that Dr. James Dunn, Chief of Trauma at Memorial Health, says has to do with people self-medicating during the pandemic. His team is standing by knowing New Year’s Eve could be busy.
“We expect to see an increase in alcohol related accidents for sure and given our past history over the last 11 months, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have an increased number of alcohol related incidents in December and the end of December as compared to last year. But really if you think about it, we really shouldn’t be seeing that at all,” Dr. Dunne said.
Dr. Dunne says there are so many ways to ensure you have a safe ride. From UBER to taxis, even public transit. The National Highway of Traffic Safety Administration says every day 30 people in the US die in drunk driving accidents. That’s why Memorial’s trauma team is urging you to make a plan if you choose to celebrate the new year with alcohol. They say your choices impact others.
“It’s kind of a domino effect. It doesn’t just, just affect the one person that driving it affects so many others whether it’s the drunk driver or the other people that are in the car with them of the vehicles on the road. So, every life lost leaves one broken family,” Injury Prevention and Disaster Management Coordinator Emily Burnside said.
Trauma leaders say these accidents are 100 percent preventable and they ask you to start the new year safely.
