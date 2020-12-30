No threat found at early voting location; voters allowed to return

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department evacuated the Islands Library on Wednesday due to a possible threat.
According to a public information officer, the police department searched the building after the library received a call that was deemed possibly threatening.
After checking the building, the all-clear was given. According to CCPD, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb dog did not find anything possibly threatening in the building.
The library is an early voting location. The Chatham County Board of Registrars says that people that were in line that had to evacuate will be allowed to vote tonight.
