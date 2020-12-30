Pierce County claims 1st state football title

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Pierce County needed extra time in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, but the result was worth the wait.
The Bears knocked off previously unbeaten and #1 ranked Oconee County 13-7 in overtime to win the GHSA Class AAA state championship. It’s Pierce County’s first ever state football title.
Running back DJ Bell took the Bears’ first offensive play of overtime 15 yards around the left end for the game-winning score. The sophomore had 158 rushing yards and both of Pierce’s touchdowns.
The Pierce County defense held the Warriors off the scoreboard during their overtime possession as junior DB Daytin Baker picked off a pass on Oconee’s first play of the extra period.
Bell’s first score came midway through the fourth quarter, tying the defensive battle at 7-7. The game was scoreless going into the fourth quarter.
Pierce County finishes the season with a 13-1 record.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.