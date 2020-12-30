President-elect, Vice President-elect travel to Georgia ahead of runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The President-elect and Vice President-elect will be in Georgia a few days after the new year.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are coming to campaign on behalf of Reverand Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ahead of the runoff election.
Vice President-elect Harris will be in Savannah on Sunday, while President-elect Biden will be in Atlanta on Monday.
No locations have been announced yet. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
