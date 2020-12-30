Public feedback meeting expected soon on Savannah fairground property

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor Pro Tem and 5th District Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz held a virtual meeting Tuesday night to give those living in her district an update on the plans for the old Coastal Empire fairground property just north of DeRenne Avenue.
Back in October, we learned that Savannah City Council received interest on purchasing and developing the fairground property from three different development companies. During last night’s virtual address, Alderwoman Shabazz said residents can expect to see those proposals in the coming weeks.
The 67-acre property has largely been unused since the city’s purchase of the property in 2016. Since that time, those living in the surrounding area have weighed in on what they’d like to see occupy the acreage, and the city has set their priorities for the plot, to include focuses on poverty reduction, neighborhood revitalization and increased public safety to name a few.
The three groups of developers are the team of Summit Smith and The Polote Corporation, the team of P3 Partners with State Wide Healthcare and RG Media Affiliates, and finally the team of Knott Development and Symbiosity. All three teams are proposing residential units and outdoor recreation space, but their respective plans differ from there.
For instance, P3 Partners and Summit Smith teams propose movie studio space, while Knott Development didn’t include that. And P3 Partners and Knott Development proposed indoor recreation space, but that was not listed by Summit Smith.
Whatever ultimately occupies the space, Alderwoman Shabazz says it needs to not only benefit the surrounding community, it also needs to have a good return on investment for the City.
“We’re talking about not just the city rebounding its investment, but for what is going to be developed on the fairgrounds, it needs to be also included that revenue...that additional revenue will be coming back from this development to the City of Savannah,” Alderwoman Shabazz said.
Alderwoman Shabazz says she’ll be working with city staff to set up public feedback meetings, and that information will be available in the near future.
