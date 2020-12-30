Savannah Fire enhances emergency medical response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire is pairing up with Chatham EMS to become what is being referred to as a force multiplier in critical health situations.
Typically, Savannah Fire was only dispatched to crashes and occasionally to assist Chatham EMS.
Leaders with Savannah Fire, Chatham EMS and Chatham County 911 put their heads together and found a way Savannah firefighters could be even more involved in emergency calls.
Derik Minard, chief of Savannah Fire Rescue said, “The calls that Savannah Fire can help make the greatest impact was cardiac arrests, shootings, stabbings, drownings...people that have the most critical need for EMS care.”
Chief Minard said right now, Savannah Fire’s average travel time when they receive a call is about four minutes, meaning they may make it to a scene before EMS.
“Chief Koster from Chatham EMS said it well, that this is a force multiplier. That we are combining forces, that you are gonna get the closest unit, whether it’s an ambulance or fire truck on scene first to start that treatment.”
Chief Minard said partnerships like these are common across the country, and successful examples of public, private partnerships in emergency care.
To help reduce wear and tear on fire trucks and engines, Chief Minard said the department is looking at adding quick response vehicles to the fleet in the future.
“The smaller vehicles, it saves on wear and tear of the fire trucks. It saves on fuel, and we’re able to travel a little bit faster to get to the scene. So that’s definitely on the radar, definitely part of our discussion.”
The Savannah Fire Department began training firefighters as EMTs in June of 2018. An essential part of their instruction involved Savannah Firefighters riding on Chatham EMS Ambulances to receive hands on training with experienced Chatham EMS paramedics and EMTs.
So far, more than 130 Savannah Firefighters are certified EMTs and 170 are certified Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs).
