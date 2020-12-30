Savannah fitness centers prepare for New Year’s resolutions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time to make those New Year’s resolutions. Usually, people pledge to become more active in January which gives gyms and fitness centers a boost in sales.
Katie Balthrop, Savannah Sport and Wellness Owner, said 2020 was a year of change for her business.
She said, over the last 10 months, she was able to keep a lot of her same clients while also welcoming new ones. The owner said, fortunately, she didn’t have to close her doors for too long. She was able to adapt to the times by offering sessions outside and online.
As more people make the commitment to become active in 2021, Savannah Sport and Wellness says they will continue to practice their COVID-19 safety measures like additional cleanings, requiring a face mask, and limiting the number of people inside the center.
“We’re being really stringent about our 3 clients max at a time. So whether that’s one trainer with 3 clients or however that works out. We are being really particular about limiting people,” Balthrop added.
Balthrop said her business was able to stay afloat in 2020. She even received some small business assistance from the federal government. But in order for her business to be profitable, the owner said she’s going to need to get more people inside. She’s hoping she’ll be able to lift her capacity limitation later in the year.
