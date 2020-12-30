S.C. reports 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, new spike in percent-positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,323 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday along with the second-highest percent-positive rate reported since the pandemic began.
Wednesday’s report also included 87 probable cases, 42 confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths.
That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 280,024 and the total number of probable cases to 23,451. DHEC says the death toll of confirmed cases reached 4,846 while the total number of probable deaths stands at 403.
Tuesday’s report included results of 7,391 with a percent positive of 31.4%. DHEC reported what is now the third-highest percent-positive rate, 28.5%, on Monday. The highest single day percent-positive rate, 32.6%, was reported on Oct. 3, according to DHEC records.
DHEC’s Christmas Day report included 4,370 newly-confirmed cases, the highest single-day total of new cases reported since the pandemic began in March.
