Sen. Loeffler makes campaign visit to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a short but important visit for Senator Kelly Loeffler in Savannah on Wednesday.
“You know, Georgia has red clay not blue clay,” said Senator Kelly Loeffler while addressing the crowd.
In the roughly ten minutes she spent addressing the crowd, she covered a wide range of topics from school choice to the second amendment.
After addressing the crowd, the Senator took time to talk about some more current issues including President Trump’s recent tweets directly calling out Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the handling of the elections.
“The president is frustrated, I’m frustrated, the governor is frustrated,” said Senator Loeffler.
However, following an audit, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has said they found no evidence of voter fraud, something the Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed Wednesday.
“During the course of the audit there were no fraudulent absentee ballots identified during the process,” said Vic Reynolds, of the GBI.
Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue also making headlines recently for their support of increased stimulus checks, something she doubled down on.
“I support the $2,000 checks. I think we need to re-purpose wasteful spending that Washington is known for.”
Even going as far as to hint that the proposed bill may not be dead yet.
“I was on a call with Leader McConnel on it yesterday, so, we’re going to be working on it.”
Senator Loeffler wrapped up by encouraging everyone to get out and vote.
While President Trump is expected to be visiting the Peach State Monday in support of Loeffler and Perdue, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a stop in Savannah this Sunday.
