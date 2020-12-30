Statesboro sets up holiday trash containers around town to avoid burglaries

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A handful of community trash cans during the Christmas season could keep Grinches away from your door.
In Statesboro, you can drop off gift boxes to lessen the chances of becoming a victim of crime.
Police say this big green container represents a long list of potential burglaries less likely to happen this Christmas season.
The boxes inside look like the wish list for all of Whooville. But police say these boxes out at the curb on trash day would be an open invite for burglars to break in and steal. The City of Statesboro puts the containers around town so people can discretely get rid of boxes before trash day.
“Just a simple idea to give people a place to dispose of all the packaging so crooks don’t see there’s a new TV here or new computer here and don’t decide to break in your home,” Statesboro Police Department Chief Mike Broadhead said. He says hauling away the containers is a small price to pay compared to dozens of burglary cases. The city has these containers around town:
- Statesboro Police Department (25 W Grady St)
- Statesboro Fire Department Station #2 (1533 Fair Rd)
- Statesboro Public Works (5 Braswell St)
- Statesboro Waste Water Treatment Plant (302 Briarwood Rd)
- Railroad Street Public Parking Lot near Hill Street
