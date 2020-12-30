Top Teacher: Taylor Bennett

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Taylor Bennett is teaching math to these kindergarten students at Calvary Day School.
“I love the little ones. I just like when the little light bulb goes off. They finally get it,” Bennett said.
Bennett loves these children and this school. In fact, teaching here was a dream come true.
“I started Calvary when I think I was 4 and graduated and I always knew my dream was to come back here and teach. My mom was also a teacher here,” Bennett said. “I just love it here. I love the family environment. I have a lot of teachers that I grew up with, so a lot of them mentor me in different ways.”
Bennett says Calvary Day School is home to her and tries to make it like that for her students.
“I hope they take away how much God loves them, that’s one of my big things, and I hope they know I’m always here, no matter what, no matter what they are going through, they can always come back and lean on me,” she said.
