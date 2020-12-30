Vandalism reported at Guido Gardens in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Someone vandalized and stole from a beloved South Georgia landmark in Metter.
The crime comes during a season when people visit for a glimpse of the Christmas spirit.
The Christmas lights at the Guido Gardens have delighted generations of visitors over the years. The idea of somebody stealing and vandalizing here would almost seem sacrilegious to many.
Angel figures and more decorate the grounds of the Guido Bible Institute. The gardens have long been a place people come to pray and seek counsel from Rev. Larry Guido and his late brother Michael.
Metter Police say volunteers spotted teens grabbing money from a donation pot to help pay the electric bill for December.
“They’re there to help and be the light in the darkness so to speak, when somebody does something like this, we pull out every resource we have,” Metter Police Chief Robert Shore said.
Volunteers reported the teens came back with friends to steal again. In addition, they damaged some of the displays and knocked over dozens of traffic lane markers.
The chief says the teens could face theft and criminal damage charges.
“Even if it’s a misdemeanor, the judge could decide to put them in jail. They could also be facing a charge of vandalism to a worship center,” Chief Shore said.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Metter Police or the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.
