Wednesday: Clouds are back, spotty showers in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s much milder and cloudier this morning with temperatures in the 50s across the metro and 40s further inland. Drizzle and light rain showers are moving in from the Atlantic this morning and off and on damp weather is in the forecast through the morning commute.
Temperature-wise, we’ll warm into the low to mid-60s by noon and peak temperatures will happen between 2 and 4PM; generally mid to upper 60s. A chance of spotty showers continues all day.
Spotty rain is in Thursday’s forecast and Friday is a First Alert Weather Day; late-day rain and strong storms are possible. Most of the day, Friday, will be dry as we watch storms build into southwest and middle Georgia through late afternoon. The chance of rain and thunder increases after sunset across our area; possibly later in the evening. A couple storms may become strong or severe and produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
However, there is still uncertainty with this forecast and storms may weaken as they move in. It is looking like Saturday may be the wettest day - regardless - with rain building in from the southwest.
The forecast turns drier and cooler late in the weekend and early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
