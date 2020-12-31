Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney
By Associated Press | December 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 9:38 AM

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations began in Sydney, Australia on Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

